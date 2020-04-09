Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

