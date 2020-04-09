Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. Imperial Tobacco Group has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

