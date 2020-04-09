Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $34.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Immunomedics traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.87, 8,595,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 4,548,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Immunomedics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

