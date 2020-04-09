Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

