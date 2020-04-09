Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €9.75 by UBS Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €9.75 ($11.34) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBE. Societe Generale set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a €11.40 ($13.26) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.94 ($11.55).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.