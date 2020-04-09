Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

