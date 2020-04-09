Hexcel Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report issued on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $38.50. 49,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,267,000 after acquiring an additional 168,753 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,507,000 after purchasing an additional 217,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,532,000 after buying an additional 72,559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,539,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,175,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

