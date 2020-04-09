Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $15.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HRTG. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 153,465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 585,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 190,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 461,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,765,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

