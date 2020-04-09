Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.31.

NYSE:HP traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $20.49. 14,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,743. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 250.97 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 907.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 46,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 42,202 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

