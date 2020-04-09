Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

HTLF opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,866 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

