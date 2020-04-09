Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

HLAN stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99. Heartland Banccorp has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $101.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.10.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Banccorp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

