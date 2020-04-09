Head-To-Head Comparison: TELA Bio (TELA) versus Its Competitors

TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TELA Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TELA Bio alerts:

56.0% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TELA Bio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 TELA Bio Competitors 1163 3703 6129 354 2.50

TELA Bio currently has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 131.13%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.25%. Given TELA Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $15.45 million -$22.42 million -0.50 TELA Bio Competitors $1.42 billion $147.92 million -52.87

TELA Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A TELA Bio Competitors -774.44% -98.47% -23.39%

Summary

TELA Bio beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex PRS products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.