Head-To-Head Comparison: EHang (EH) and Its Rivals

EHang (NASDAQ: EH) is one of 27 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare EHang to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EHang and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million N/A -9.80 EHang Competitors $15.69 billion $841.23 million 5.13

EHang’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EHang and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 EHang Competitors 655 1863 2372 181 2.41

EHang presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 115.37%. Given EHang’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EHang has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A EHang Competitors 5.42% -51.18% 4.91%

Summary

EHang rivals beat EHang on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

