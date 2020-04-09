Head-To-Head Comparison: AdaptHealth (AHCO) versus Its Peers

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AdaptHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million -$15.00 million 59.07 AdaptHealth Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 8.60

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. AdaptHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% AdaptHealth Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AdaptHealth and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 AdaptHealth Competitors 75 119 101 2 2.10

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.18%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 59.73%. Given AdaptHealth’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth’s peers have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

