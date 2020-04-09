Head-To-Head Comparison: 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) vs. Citigroup (OTCMKTS:C)

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Citigroup 0 4 15 0 2.79

Citigroup has a consensus target price of $80.53, suggesting a potential upside of 81.94%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Citigroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH $13.52 million 1.54 $2.16 million N/A N/A Citigroup $103.45 billion 0.90 $19.40 billion $7.58 5.84

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH N/A N/A N/A Citigroup 18.75% 10.32% 0.93%

Summary

Citigroup beats 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Company Profile

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; and cash management, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATMs, over the counter checks, online and mobile banking, bill payment, telephone banking, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit boxes, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's checks, stop payments, and overdraft protection services. It serves businesses, professionals, and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania through two full-service branches. First Resource Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate and consumer loans, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,410 branches in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.