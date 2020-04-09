Head to Head Analysis: CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) versus Its Competitors

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CooTek (Cayman) to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million -$36.85 million -720.00 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors $1.22 billion $73.22 million -30.95

CooTek (Cayman)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman)’s peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% CooTek (Cayman) Competitors -13.28% -2,320.18% -4.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CooTek (Cayman) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors 740 2749 3797 200 2.46

CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 31.59%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CooTek (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) peers beat CooTek (Cayman) on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

