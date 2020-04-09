HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Shares of HSNGY opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

