Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.00 ($25.58).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HHFA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock traded down €0.32 ($0.37) on Thursday, hitting €14.06 ($16.35). 143,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 12-month low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 12-month high of €25.38 ($29.51).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

