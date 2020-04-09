Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $236.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.36% from the company’s previous close.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.05.

NYSE GS opened at $176.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average is $213.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

