Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Godaddy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.92.

Godaddy stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.75. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Godaddy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $158,814.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

