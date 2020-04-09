Godaddy Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Godaddy in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDDY. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

NYSE GDDY traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.27. 2,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. Godaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,692 shares of company stock worth $9,564,882. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Godaddy by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,666,000 after buying an additional 2,409,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,959,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,329,000 after buying an additional 1,094,328 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,018,000 after buying an additional 530,100 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

