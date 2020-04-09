Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upgraded Globus Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of GMED traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.84. 5,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,534. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

