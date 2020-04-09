Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $186.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $229.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.79.
Shares of GPN opened at $149.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.63 and a 200 day moving average of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
