Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $186.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $229.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN opened at $149.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.63 and a 200 day moving average of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.