Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

GCO has been the subject of several other reports. CL King raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NYSE GCO opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genesco will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $7,740,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 906.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the period.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

