General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.04.

General Electric stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

