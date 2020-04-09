G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $7.43. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 103,681 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 30,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $452.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

