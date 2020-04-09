FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 444,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 66,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

