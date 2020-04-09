Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Nomura

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $59.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.82.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $2.53 on Monday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,518. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,006,000 after buying an additional 73,879 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,282,000 after buying an additional 377,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after buying an additional 960,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,205,000 after buying an additional 229,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

