Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Flowers Foods have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from focus on buyouts and market share gains, which drove the top line in the fourth quarter of 2019. Markedly, the company has successfully integrated Canyon Bakehouse, which is yielding results. Also, brands like DKB, Nature's Own and Wonder brands are driving market share, with DKB having emerged as the company’s second-largest brand. Additionally, Flowers Foods is gaining from a solid price mix. However, the company has been grappling with soft food service, store branded cake and breakfast bread volumes for a while. Also, reduced manufacturing efficiencies and increased workforce-related costs have been a concern. Nonetheless, the company is set to offset these odds through savings and productivity plans like Project Centennial.”

FLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,708,000. AJO LP lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 17,323.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,508,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,790,000 after buying an additional 1,499,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after buying an additional 327,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,709,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,913,000 after buying an additional 282,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 869,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 256,622 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

