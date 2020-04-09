Financial Review: Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Agent Information Software (NASDAQ:AIFS)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sohu.com and Agent Information Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $1.85 billion 0.14 -$149.34 million ($3.25) -2.05 Agent Information Software $5.15 million 1.56 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sohu.com and Agent Information Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 2 0 0 2.00 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sohu.com currently has a consensus price target of $10.35, suggesting a potential upside of 55.41%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Volatility & Risk

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -7.95% -10.86% -5.17% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

