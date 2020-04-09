Financial Contrast: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) and The Competition

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ: IEA) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ rivals have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.48% -9.55% 1.86% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Competitors 75 119 101 2 2.10

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 48.84%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion $6.23 million 4.06 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 8.60

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

