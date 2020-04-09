Financial Contrast: Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) & Its Rivals

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Allied Esports Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30% Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors 75 119 101 2 2.10

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 46.50%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million -$16.74 million -1.96 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 8.60

Allied Esports Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

