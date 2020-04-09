Financial Analysis: Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) vs. Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 23.36% 11.97% 1.13% Emclaire Financial 19.62% 9.90% 0.87%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Financial Institutions and Emclaire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Financial Institutions pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and Emclaire Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $209.18 million 1.33 $48.86 million $2.96 5.87 Emclaire Financial $40.54 million 1.60 $7.95 million N/A N/A

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats Emclaire Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry for short-term crop production, farm equipment, and livestock financing; commercial mortgage loans to finance the purchase of real property; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, the company provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance, such as property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, Medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. Further, it offers customized investment advice and advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 53 offices in the New York State. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

