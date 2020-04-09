Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MaxLinear, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MaxLinear in a research note issued on Monday, April 6th. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for MaxLinear’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MXL. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from to in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,185,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,807,000 after acquiring an additional 632,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,111,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

