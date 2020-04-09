Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for A10 Networks Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of A10 Networks in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for A10 Networks’ FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ATEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.82. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

