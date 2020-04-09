Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE ENGH opened at C$47.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 36.55. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$30.97 and a 52-week high of C$55.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.89, for a total value of C$1,556,700.00. Also, Director Reid Drury sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$640,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,624,376. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,600 shares of company stock worth $3,762,194.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

