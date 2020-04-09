Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €7.50 by UBS Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.10 ($10.58) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €7.73 ($8.99).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.