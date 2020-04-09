Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$61.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.50.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$39.82 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$33.06 and a twelve month high of C$57.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$45.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

