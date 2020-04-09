Emma Victoria Kane Purchases 5,932 Shares of Sec SpA (LON:SECG) Stock

Sec SpA (LON:SECG) insider Emma Victoria Kane bought 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £1,957.56 ($2,575.06).

SECG stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Thursday. Sec SpA has a 12-month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($1.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.60. The company has a market cap of $8.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.61.

SEC S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services to corporates, trade associations, regional governments, and municipalities in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company's public relations services consists of brand equity management; corporate and financial communication; healthcare; marketing communication; issues and crisis management; corporate social responsibility; customer relationship management; external relations and internal communication; social and content management; and media and digital relations services.

