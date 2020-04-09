Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.53.

TSE:EFN opened at C$9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.52. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 78.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

