Edwards Lifesciences Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

EW stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,539 shares of company stock valued at $18,034,510. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $12,690,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.