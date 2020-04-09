eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.64.

EBAY opened at $33.01 on Monday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $324,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,316,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

