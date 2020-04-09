Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Trading 1.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $29.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Easterly Government Properties traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.22, 38,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,187,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
In other news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $1,503,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.60 and a beta of 0.43.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (NYSE:DEA)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.