Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Trading 1.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $29.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Easterly Government Properties traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.22, 38,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,187,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $1,503,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $4,124,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

