Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 191,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,682. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

