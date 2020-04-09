Digix Gold Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,571.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $57.12 or 0.00781112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $10,571.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.04 or 0.02954181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00206861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00049165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 121,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,632 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

