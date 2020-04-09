Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €13.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020 // Comments off

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.97 ($15.09).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.92 ($10.37) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.43. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €8.02 ($9.33) and a 52-week high of €22.70 ($26.40).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.