Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €13.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.97 ($15.09).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.92 ($10.37) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.43. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €8.02 ($9.33) and a 52-week high of €22.70 ($26.40).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

