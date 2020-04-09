Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung fur Roche vor Zahlen auf Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 350 Franken belassen. Analyst Richard Parkes rechnet mit einem starken ersten Quartal des Pharmaherstellers. Verwerfungen wegen Covid-19 konne Roche anderweitig ausgleichen, schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/jha/

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 06:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Get Roche alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $320.96 on Tuesday. Roche has a twelve month low of $254.04 and a twelve month high of $399.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.98.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.