Deutsche Bank Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $131.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra reduced their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 91,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,519,950. Walmart has a 52-week low of $98.15 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.42. The firm has a market cap of $345.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

