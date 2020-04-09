Deutsche Bank Boosts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $28.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SFM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,684,000 after purchasing an additional 607,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 309,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 374,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

