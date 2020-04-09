Deutsche Bank Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $159.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $153.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.39.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $168.83. The company had a trading volume of 167,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $172.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,367,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $21,940,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

